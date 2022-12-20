Khunti (Jharkhand): A married woman, greatly angered over her husband ordering her not to go to the market, bludgeoned him to death. The gruesome murder took place at a handpump when the husband was taking a bath. The accused woman was identified as one Kalawati Devi, a resident of Sonapurgarh under Torpa police station limits in Khunti district of Jharkhand.

The accused woman then shifted the body of her husband to a room of the house and bolted it from outside. After committing the grisly act, she didn't leave the crime spot and was staying at her house in Khunti area of Jharkhand.

After committing the murder, the accused woman remained at the crime spot at her house. On the other hand, the victim who suffered grievous injuries, was left to die writhing in excruciating pain. The accused Kalawati Devi was just waiting inside her house when police came and grilled her. She confessed to the police her crime. The accused woman was then arrested.

Read: Village head found dead near his house in Jharkhand's Khunti

Sources said that the deceased Arjun Singh was taking bath at a handpump installed near his house. In the meantime, his wife Kalawati Devi came to inform him that she was leaving for the market. Arjun prevented Kalawati from visiting market. He asked her not to go to market. This angered Kalawati to such an extent that a heated exchange ensued between the duo. The accused Kalawati then picked up a brick and began clubbing Arjun continuously.

After receiving several blows, Arjun slumped on the ground and was left critically injured. Even after slumping on the ground, Kalawati rained several blows with the brick on Arjun's head. When the couple was fighting, some villagers came forward to intervene in the matter. Kalawati shouted at them, forcing villagers to flee from the spot.

SHO of Torpa police station, Manish Kumar said, "An FIR has been lodged based on complaint filed by Arjun's uncle Kaleshwar Singh. The accused after committing the crime was staying in the house. When we asked why she killed her husband to which she said that Arjun stopped her from visiting the market. Hence she killed her husband. Kalawati was arrested and forwarded to jail."