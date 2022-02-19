Pithoragarh: In a macabre incident, a 28-year-old woman killed her 35-year-old husband by cutting off his genitals. The incident took place on February 13 at Digas village in Pithoragarh.

According to police, the 12-year-old daughter of the accused saw the murder and informed her paternal uncle. Subsequently, a case was registered and the woman was arrested.

During the interrogation, Sunita Devi said, "My husband Jitendra Ram was an alcoholic and used to bash me up and on fateful night I had a heated argument with my husband, who used to work as a labourer, when he returned home in an inebriated condition. Unable tolerate his torture I took the drastic step in a fit of rage."

An FIR was registered against the woman by revenue police under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder). The razor and rope used in the crime have been recovered and further probe is underway. The woman was produced before the magistrate and sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Thursday. Her daughter's statement was also recorded, said revenue police.