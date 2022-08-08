New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Police nabbed a woman while she was carrying her boyfriend's corpse in a suitcase in the Tulsi Niketan area of ​​Tila Mor police on Sunday. According to the Police, Preeti Sharma slit her boyfriend, Feroz's throat with a razor when he refused to marry her after four years of a live-in relationship after she divorced her husband Deepak.

Ghaziabad: Woman slits throat of lover; carries his body in big suitcase, held

During the investigation, Preeti informed that Feroz used to make promises of marrying her and she even divorced her husband and started living with Feroz. "At last, he deceived her. So, she specially bought a big suitcase from Delhi's Seelampur to carry the dead body. While she was on her way to dispose of the body, the police caught her during a random check," said police.

"An FIR has been registered and further interrogation is underway. The police have also tracked the deceased's address and the deceased's family is on the way to Delhi. The dead body has also been sent for post-mortem," said Murniraj, Ghaziabad SSP

However, netizens are calling out the incident as 'love jihad' where a Muslim boy subrogated a Hindu girl's life and the girl took her revenge. On the other hand, the police have taken the accused under custody and the probe is underway.