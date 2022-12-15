Thiruvananthapuram: A 47-year-old woman was hacked to death in broad daylight allegedly by her live-in partner near Vazhayila on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Sindhu, was attacked with a sharp weapon and brutally killed by Rajesh (46) while she was standing near a shop. Though the woman, who suffered critical injuries on the neck, head and hands, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital by police, her life could not be saved.

The accused had been living with Sindhu, a native of Vazhayila, for the last 12 years here after leaving his family in Pathanamthitta. However, clashes broke out between the duo in course of time and she shifted to another house recently which was suspected to have led to the brutal crime, a police officer said. "He boarded the same bus in which the woman was travelling in the morning. They had some conversation in between and both got off at the same stop. In a fit of anger, he hacked her with a weapon when she was standing near a shop," he said. The accused is in police custody and his arrest would be recorded soon, he added. (PTI)