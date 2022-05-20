Guntur: In a tragic incident, a woman ragpicker died after going under the wheels of the lorry. A 40-year-old woman named Ramana along with her children was returning to Guntur from Chilakaluripeta in a lorry after picking up trash on Friday.

When they reached Naidupeta in the Guntur district, she got down from the lorry and gave Rs 100 to the lorry driver as traveling charges. But the lorry driver demanded Rs 300 for the ride and both ended up arguing. In a fit of rage, the lorry driver drove the lorry faster even before the children could get down.

The worried woman was running behind the lorry and trying to get her children down but lost her balance in between and got crushed under the wheels of the running lorry, said police.

Police are investigating the case while the accused lorry driver is on the run.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Three burnt alive in car crash in Prakasam