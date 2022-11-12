New Delhi: A woman kidnapped a two-month-old for sacrifice in a bid to revive her dead father in Delhi. The woman has been arrested and the infant has been rescued by the police. On Thursday, the child was kidnapped from the Garhi area. A case was registered and an investigation was started, DCP South East Isha Pandey said. The accused has been identified as Shweta (25), a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur.

The mother of the child said to the police that the kidnapper met her at Safdarjung Hospital and introduced herself as a member of an NGO working for maternal and child health care. After a few days, the accused visited her house as an NGO worker and befriended the mother. The accused, along with the mother's nephew Ritu, went outside with the infant. The woman made Ritu drink a cold drink on the way, due to which she fainted and the woman fled with the infant, police said.

During the investigation, the police checked the CCTV camera footage of the area, but when the police reached the address of the woman on the basis of her vehicle number, no one was found there. Immediately, police alerted other police stations and the police finally arrested the accused near the Arya Samaj Temple and rescued the infant.

Also read: UP: Minor girl abducted, gang-raped for 5 days; 2 youths booked, one held

During the interrogation, Shweta said that her father died in October 2022. She was told by tantriks that by sacrificing the newborn baby, her father could be brought back to life, after which she started looking for the newborn. For this, she went to Safdarjung Hospital and told that she works for an NGO. Later, she got acquainted with the infant's mother and abducted the newborn on November 10. "Two cases are already registered against the accused and further action will be taken accordingly, " police said.