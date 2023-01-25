Jammu: A woman inter-state narcotics smuggler was among four peddlers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said. Heroin worth Rs 7.5 lakh was also seized from them. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Rajveer Kaur, an inter-state heroin smuggler, from a slum in Samba, they said.

Kaur was the main smuggler involved in supplying heroin from Punjab to Kathua, Samba, Jammu and adjoining areas, Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said. Hailing from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Kaur smuggled heroin from her native in passenger vehicles to evade frisking. She then supplied the contraband to local suppliers in the Jammu division, he said.

Tosh said the arrested inter-state smugglers also used to supply opium straw from south Kashmir to Jammu and Punjab. A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station and an investigation is underway to unearth the entire network in Samba and adjoining districts, he said. (PTI)