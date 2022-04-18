YSR District (AP): A working woman was injured on Monday after the battery of her laptop exploded while it was charging leaving her with life-threatening burn injuries. The incident took place at Mekavaripalli village in B. Koduru Mandal of YSR District in Andhra Pradesh.

Sumathi, an employee of a software company, was working on her laptop at her home Monday morning when it suddenly exploded while charging. She had locked the door of her room while working because of which the family members took some time to come to her rescue. As soon as the family members were able to open the door, they found an injured Sumathi while the room was filled with smoke and fire. The family rushed her to a private hospital for treatment where her condition is stated to be critical.

