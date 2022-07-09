Jamui (Bihar): A woman barged into a police station in Bihar claiming that she was the reincarnation of goddess Durga who had come to set her husband free. The bizarre incident took place in Sikandra police station in Jamui on Friday.

According to police, Karthik Manjhi, an alcoholic was nabbed during a raid carried out in a hooch bar in Jamui district. His wife Sanju Manjhi smeared red vermilion on her forehead and held rice in one hand and a stick in another and staged a drama on the Sikandra police station premises to set her husband free. The woman, according to police officials, said that "Maa Durga resides in her'' and continued her antics in the police station for a long time.

"My husband is in prison. I have come to rescue him. We are devotees of Maa Durga. My name is Sanju and I am Maa Durga. We do not live here," she told the cops. The woman also started throwing rice grains at the police officers while other women accompanying her started chanting mantras. "Nothing can happen without my orders," she shouted at the cops.

At the same time, the other women who accompanied her instructed the police officers that she was a devotee of Maa Durga and they should not speak in front of her. Tired of it, the women police officers took them out of the police station after police officer Jitendra Dev Deepak threatened to put Sanju Manjhi in custody.