Mahendragarh: A fast track court of Narnaul, Haryana, has sentenced the brother and mother of two minor girls to seven years imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the former on molestation charges and the latter for supporting the son. In case of non-payment of fine, both have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months, the court directed.

The local minor girl from Narnaul city had alleged that her brother had been molesting her and her sister for three years and annoys them a lot. When the girl told her mother about the incident, the mother ignored the matter and on the contrary scolded the girl and kept supporting the accused brother, the victim alleged.

ALSO READ: Woman sexually abused by brother; victim lodges complaint after 31 years

The victim later narrated the incident to her father, who took the daughter to the women's police station and lodged a case against his wife and son. The matter was in court for three years. On Wednesday, the court of Fast Track Special Court sentenced the son in this case under section 10 of POCSO Act to seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

In case of non-payment of fine, he has to undergo additional imprisonment of six months. The court also sentenced the mother to seven years imprisonment under the 17 POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on her, too. In default of payment of the fine, she, too, shall undergo further imprisonment of six months.