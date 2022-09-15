Mangaluru: Hundreds of Hindu activists gathered near a supermarket at Tingaladi in Puttur rural station limits hearing the news of the harassment of a woman at the bazaar. The workers alleged that a youth belonging to another community had harassed her while shopping late Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Sarvey Nerolthadka, filed a complaint with the police that an unknown person had inappropriately touched her while buying grocery at the shop.

Hindu activists, who alleged that Badruddin alias Badru, a resident of Sorake Olemundovu, was the person who harassed the woman, later staged a protest before the police station demanding his immediate arrest. Sampya police visited the spot. Police said the woman's complaint has been registered for offence punishable under Section 354 of IPC.

Efforts are on to trace the accused and arrest him. Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor condemned the incident and asked the police to take strict action against the accused. (PTI)