Bijnor: In an unusual manner, cops sent a woman back to her house and threatened to use a bulldozer if she wasn't allowed inside in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Monday. Actually, the woman was thrown out of her house by her in-laws in the Haldar police station area of Bijnor district some time back.

Woman got admitted to house with the help of bulldozer in Bijnor

Following the order of the Allahabad High Court, the woman reached her house but her in-laws refused to open the door. However, when the police summoned a bulldozer to break the door, the in-laws opened the door and allowed the woman in.

According to sources, an advocate, Sher Singh, a resident of Dhokalpur, had married off his daughter Nutan with Devendra Singh's son Robin five years ago. After a few days of marriage, Nutan's in-laws started beating her demanding dowry. It was alleged that after this, she was thrown out of the house. On June 23, 2019, the father of the victim filed a case against her husband Robin in the police station Haldaur under the relevant sections.

Sher Singh had filed a case of domestic violence in the Allahabad High Court to seek justice for his daughter. The Allahabad High Court ordered the DM and SP of Bijnor to allow Nutan to enter her in-laws' house and provide security to the woman. After this, the team of police officers reached her in-laws' house with Nutan. Despite all the efforts of the officials, the in-laws did not open the door of the house.

After this, a team of officers called for a bulldozer. On seeing the bulldozer, the in-laws opened the door of the house. Police personnel was deployed after getting the victim woman sent to her house.

City SP Dr. Pravin Ranjan Singh said, "the woman has been taken inside the house safely as police followed the orders of the court. Along with this, we also made arrangements for the safety of the woman."