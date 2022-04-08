Mancherial (Telangana) A woman got pregnant 11 months after the death of her husband with the help of a modern medical approach. A couple from Mancherial, who got married in 2013, did not conceive for at least seven years. They have been receiving treatment since 2020 at the Oasis Fertility Centre in Warangal. In March of that year, doctors there collected ovum and semen from the couple for testing. Unfortunately, her husband died in 2021 with Corona. The 32-year-old woman was devastated when her spouse died without fulfilling her desire to have children. Since then she had been staying with her in-laws without remarrying.

The woman wanted to have the baby and experience the sweetness of motherhood. The same thing was explained to her in-laws. The medical professionals were consulted with their consent. She went to the High Court and got its nod, and then she consulted doctors with her in-law's approval. Finally, the doctors started the IVF procedure on her with her ovum and husband's semen, which was stored in their hospital in August 2021. At last, she had given birth to a baby boy on March 22.

