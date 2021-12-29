Mathura: A woman got injured after her leg came beneath the tyre of an escort car in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy, while she was on her way to participate in the women's conference in Firozabad on Wednesday.

As Congress workers received the information of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the area they gathered at the Toll Plaza to welcome her.

While all the workers were welcoming her, somehow the lady's feet came beneath the tyre and she started screaming in pain. After which people present at the spot took her to the hospital.

However, Congress office-bearers kept silent on the incident. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's convoy left for Firozabad after stopping at the toll plaza for some time. later the injured woman was identified as Ashrafi Devi Congress district vice-president of the women's cell in Mathura and a resident of Sanjay Nagar.

