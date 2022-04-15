New Delhi: A 36-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped by three persons in the Punjabi Bagh police station area of ​​the West district in Delhi. According to police, the incident took place in the Madipur area, under the Punjabi Bagh police station on Wednesday. DCP of Western District, Ghanshyam Bansal said that the incident took place on Wednesday, April 13. Upon receiving information, police registered an FIR, under several sections at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

Several police teams were formed to crack the case and police said that the three accused were arrested within four hours of the incident. According to police sources, the three accused have been identified as Naveen Singh Bhandari, Vishwamohan Acharya, and Akshay Taneja. They also said that all the three accused are residents of the Madipur area adding that further investigation is going on.

