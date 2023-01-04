Agra: A woman was allegedly gang-raped for 10 days by three men at a hotel in Agra. Police said that the victim hails from the Mirzapur area in Uttar Pradesh.

However, her ordeal did not end there. According to police sources, the accused also sold her two-and-a-half-year-old child to a person from Gurugram in Haryana. Based on the statement of the victim, the Agra police have left for Gurugram to trace the child.

According to police sources the victim, a resident of Chunar in the Mirzapur district, whose husband had died about two years, was lured by the accused with the prospect of a better job. They further revealed that the victim, a daily wager was persuaded by the accused to go to Agra.

The investigators said that apart from the three accused another woman brokered the deal and convinced the victim to go to Agre. Lured by the prospect of a higher wage and a better life for her children, the victim along with her child and three other women and four persons left for Agra, police said.

They further revealed that upon arriving in Agra, the accused tried to sell the woman but was not successful in doing so, police said adding that then they sold her child. " The three accused then gang raped her while keeping her in captivity at the hotel for 10 days, police sources said.