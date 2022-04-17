Latur: In a shocking incident, a man angry with his wife over a domestic issue asked two other men to gangrape her in front of him in the Sarola area of Ausa taluka in Maharashtra's Latur. A case has been registered and the three have been arrested.

The victim, 33, from Nilanga taluka of Latur district was living with her husband on a farm on Sarola Road in Ausa taluka. On April 9, a quarrel took place between the two. At around 9 pm, the victim's husband called Illu Sheikh and Musa Sheikh, the owners of the farm to his house. The husband then told them to rape his wife, she alleged in the police complaint.

According to the complaint, the two men raped the woman in front of her husband. After the incident, the victim walked about 15 km in the middle of the night and reported the incident to the rural police station at Vivekananda Chowk in Latur city, but the local police administration advised her to go to the district superintendent of police, she said.

Accordingly, the woman took her mother with her and met Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale. The superintendent ordered the Ausa police to file a case against the accused husband and two others under the Atrocities Act under various sections. All the accused have been arrested. "Sub-Divisional Police Officer Madhukar Pawar is investigating the case," Ausa Police Station Inspector Shankar Patwari told ETV Bharat over the phone.

