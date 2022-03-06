Muzaffarnagar: An off-duty soldier, along with his colleagues, has allegedly gang-raped a 22-year-old college girl, his neighbour in Sardhana village of Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, the victim has said.

As per the victim, a final year BA student, the incident took place on March 3 while she was returning home from Muzaffarnagar. The girl said that on her way back home, she met the accused identified as Shiva, who lured her to Delhi and gang-raped her, along with four of his colleagues.

She said that on resisting the sexual assault, the accused beat her up and locked her in the room. She further said that on Saturday, she somehow managed to escape from the room and narrated her ordeal to the family members after reaching home. Later, the victim lodged a complaint against the accused at Khatauli police station. In-charge at the police station Dharmendra Kumar said a report has been registered against the main accused Shiva and his colleagues Arun, Varun, Anshu and Sumit. Further investigation into the incident is going on, he said.

