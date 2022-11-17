Firozabad (UP): A woman in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a hotel after she was given sedatives. The matter came to light after the victim approached Tundla police station on November 15 to file a complaint against the accused.

In her complaint, she alleged that Abhay Pandit, with whom she is having an affair, called her outside the village where three of his friends Deepak, Sagar, and Saurabh joined them. They headed towards Agra in a car with her. While on the way, Deepak made her drink water laced with sedatives due to which she fell unconscious after 10 minutes.

Also read: Pune: 17-year-old girl alleges rape by her father, uncle

According to police sources, the victim said that she was taken to a hotel near Agra's Basai Chowki in an unconscious state where the four accused gang raped her and filmed the act. The victim further alleged that the accused also took Rs 20,000 for deleting the video from his phone.

However, the next day, Abhay again called the victim and threatened to leak the video on social media if she disclosed the matter to anyone. He raped her again after blackmailing her.

Hari Mohan Singh, CO, Tundla said, "A case of gang rape has been registered on the victim's complaint. Her statement is being recorded and a medical examination is being conducted."