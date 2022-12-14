Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly gang raped by 3 youths for objecting to a noise-making birthday celebration in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. Police sources have confirmed this on Wednesday.

The gang rape, which happened in Mancheswar police station area on December 11, came to light after the victim lodged a complaint on Monday. Odisha Police have arrested the three accused and produced them before court. On the basis of her complaint, the accused have been arrested and they were identified as Debashis Pradhan, Deepak Kumar Sethy and Swadhin Kumar Nayak.

According to Mancheswar police, Deepak had organised a party to celebrate his birthday on December 11 evening. As the accused were making loud noise, the survivor who lives in the locality raised an objection. However, upset with the complaint, the accused trio barged into the woman house and gangraped her. The woman's husband was not home at that time.

When the victim screamed for help, some neighbours rushed to the area and rescued her from the clutches of the accused. However, before leaving the place, the accused trio reportedly threatened to kill the victim. The accused have confessed to their crime during interrogation. They have been produced before the court.