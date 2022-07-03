Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): A woman was found guilty of heinously murdering her husband. The gruesome act of the woman came to light during the police investigation. Surprisingly, the complaint was lodged by the woman at the police station stating that her husband died of suicide. The woman was identified as Mehar killed her husband by putting him in a burner and informed the Dibburahalli police that he had died by suicide.

However, the victim's sister Reshma Taj suspected the matter to be a murder and lodged a complaint with the police. After the investigation, the police found out that the wife of the deceased is the murderer. As informed by the police, the woman was reportedly having an extra-marital affair, owing to which she murdered her husband.

The police personnel have taken both the murderer and her lover -- identified as Tausif from the Ganjigunte village -- into their custody. The woman has reportedly confessed to the committing the crime and informed the police that she first made sure that her husband is unconscious by giving him sleeping pills. And later on, with the help of her paramour, she put him in the burner.