Lucknow: A woman regional forest officer was allegedly murdered by her husband at their rented house in Babuganj, Thana Hasanganj of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Friday, police said. The accused identified as Basant Gupt killed his wife Sheela Gupta (57) by slitting her throat at 6.30 am on Friday.

However, the neighbours caught him and handed him over to the police. According to the police, there was a dispute between the husband and wife over money, which turned violent leading to the woman's murder. The police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. DCP North SM Kasim said that soon after receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

Sheela was admitted to Rampur Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Police said the accused was eyeing the property of his wife and would often engage in quarrels with her over money. Sheela Gupta, a resident of Rani Bazar in Ayodhya, lived with her family in Babuganj. She was posted in the Divisional Forest Officer Survey Department at the headquarters located at Narhi.