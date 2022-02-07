Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Rajakumara Patil Telkura, the BJP MLA from Sedam in Karnataka has been accused of harassing a woman. The woman filed a complaint against the MLA alleging that he sexually harassed her for the last 14 years and that she has a baby as a result and demanded alimony.

Responding to this the MLA said, "I have done nothing wrong. I am ready for any investigation. The government can conduct any kind of investigation. I have never done any to harm anyone. I did not do and I won't do any kind of work which embarrass my party and workers".

The MLA also filed a complaint at Vidhana Soudha Police Station against the woman for blackmailing him and allegedly demanding 2 crores. Immediately after the MLA lodged a complaint, the Vidhana Soudha Police went to the woman's house and took her into custody.

The woman alleges that Vidhana Soudha Police kept her in custody till 9 pm and that the police tortured her. "The police asked me to write a letter stating 'I am blackmailing the MLA as per Congress' instructions' and the police said 'If you write like this it will be helpful to Chief Minister,' said the woman.

"All I asked for is justice. but the police (team of 8 members) came to my house while I was in bed and rushed me to the station. My home's security guard asked the police why were they taking me and in return, cops attempted to hit him. And then they took me to the police station where they tortured me," added the victim.