Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A resident of Kanpur has brought laurels to Uttar Pradesh for being nominated for the national award announced by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Monday. Pooja Agarwal, a woman entrepreneur from Uttar Pradesh, said that she will receive the award at the end of the month. PM Modi will hand over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Pooja in Delhi. In the awards announced by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Pooja was selected for the first prize from the state. Applicants have been divided into 31 different categories.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Pooja Agarwal said, "My biggest award is that I would be able to meet Prime Minister Modi through my work. I started this work in my house with the help of two machines. At present, my company ASPE manufactures equestrian dresses. I have set up two manufacturing units in Krishna Nagar and Shyam Nagar. Around 150 people work in two manufacturing units. My husband Rahul Aggarwal has always supported me at every step in my success."