Hyderabad: An engineering student in Warangal ended her life by hanging after a male friend shared her personal photos with others, police said on Monday. The woman had a friendship with an undergraduate student who loved her, they said.

However, she got acquainted with another engineering student later. The woman and the undergraduate student developed differences and the latter allegedly shared some personal photos with her other friends. This upset the woman and she allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at a relative's house Sunday evening, police said.

The woman's parents alleged that she took the extreme step due to the harassment by the two men and the latter were now in police custody. A first-year post-graduate medical student who allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 after being "harassed" by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, died at a state-run hospital here Sunday night.

In another incident, family of medical student Dharavathi Preethi, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by her senior at Kakatiya Medical College, on Monday claimed that it was not suicide but a murder and demanded death penalty for the guilty. Preethi, a first year student of the post graduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, succumbed at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night, five days after she allegedly took a lethal injection. Last rites of the 26-year-old tribal were performed at Girni Thanda in Jangaon district this afternoon.Preethi's family, however, demanded that the authorities reveal what happened to her on the intervening night of February 21 and 22 when she was on duty at MGM Hospital in Warangal.Her father Narendra claimed that Preethi did not commit suicide but was murdered.

Alleging that someone gave a lethal injection to his daughter, he demanded police to conduct the investigation from this angle.Narendra, an assistant sub-inspector in Railway Protection Force, said that his daughter was not a coward to end her life. He also demanded that a probe by a sitting judge be conducted only after suspending the head of the anesthesia department at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).Preethi's sister Puja said the guilty should be immediately hanged. "He should be hanged to ensure that no other girl has to face this," she said. (With Agency Inputs)