Ranchi (Jharkhand): Probe into the matter has begun following the alleged eve-teasing bid on a DSP rank woman police officer at Ranchi in Jharkhand. The FIR has been lodged at Lower Bazar Police Station against 10 to 15 unidentified youths as well as two police constables from the Jharkhand Police. These two constables were allegedly instigating youths to pick up fights with the aggrieved woman police officer.

Some youths in a drunken condition; during an idol immersion procession on the campus of Old Police Lines, were playing bawdy songs. The blaring of high pitch sound from the music system compelled the DSP to rush to the spot. She appealed to them to stop playing obscene numbers in the night. But, instead of paying heed to DSP's request, a drunk youth allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately. The woman police officer while objecting to the youth's 'unwelcome behavior'; slapped him. Thereafter, around 10 to 15 youths picked up fights with the woman DSP.

In the meantime, the cook of the woman police officer after knowing the incident rushed to the spot to rescue her. The cook pulled her out of the unruly crowd. The woman DSP in her complaint to Lower Bazar Police Station alleged that of the several miscreants who 'misbehaved' with her; two constables are from the Jharkhand Police. The woman officer in her complaint also alleged that constables Binod Pandey and CP Upadhyaya were instigating youths to pick up fights with her. "The FIR has been lodged against two erring policemen--CP Upadhyaya and Binod Pandey, as well as 15 unidentified youths with Lower Bazar police station. Besides, a video of the incident has also been made available to the police," said police.

SHO of Lower Bazar police station, Sanjay Kumar, said, "We are investigating the matter. Action will be initiated against culprits shortly."