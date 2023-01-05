Bhopal: A 24-year-old woman doctor allegedly committed suicide by injecting herself with an anaesthesia drug in the hostel of the government-run Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday. The body of the woman, identified as Akansha Maheshwari, was found in her hostel room on Wednesday evening, the official said. Police seized empty injection vials and a syringe from her room, Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said, adding the woman administered herself four doses of anaesthesia of 2.5 ml each.

A "suicide note" was found in the room in which she had purportedly written that she was not mentally strong and unable to cope up with tension. She also mentioned that was taking the extreme step for personal reasons and nobody was responsible for it, he said. The deceased also said sorry to her parents in the note, he said.

Also read: MP: Woman techie commits suicide; 'suicide note' in laptop says she had 'painful disease'

Maheshwari was pursuing post-graduation in the paediatrics stream from the government-run GMC and was in the first year of the course, he said. As per the other hostel inmates, the door of the woman's room was closed since Wednesday morning. When they came back in the evening, they were surprised to find it still closed and alerted the security guard and the medical management about it, the official said.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, opened the door forcibly and found the woman lying dead in the room, he said. She was a resident of Gwalior and joined the GMC about a month back. She had spoken to her family members at around 7 am on Wednesday, the official said. The police have registered a case and are conducting a probe into the incident, the official said. (PTI)