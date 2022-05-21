Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after she accidentally fell from the window on the second floor of the shopping complex on Brigade Road on Saturday. Her male friend, who fell from the same place and sustained severe injuries, is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The deceased is Liya, a resident of Frazer Town and the injured has been identified as Chris Peter, a native of Andhra Pradesh who is a resident of the HAL area in the city said police.

Police sources said both were B.Com second-year students at a private college and today they came together for shopping. The incident took place around 1.20 pm. They further revealed that the duo was walking and climbing stairs and suddenly lost balance and fell from the window after breaking through the glass. There was no grill on the window, sources said.

Police said that Peter tried to rescue Liya when she slipped from the stairs, but lost his balance in the process and fell down. "However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be known. The woman has died and her friend is injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police SD Sharanappa said. A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park police station.