Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman died after eating Maggi which had rat poison-laced tomato in it in the Pascal Wadi area under Malvani police limits here. The deceased has been identified as Rekha Nishad. According to police sources, on July 20, laced some tomatoes with rat poison to kill the rodents in her house. Later, she switched on the Television set to watch some shows and forgot about it.

Also read: Woman dies of heart attack while breastfeeding in Telangana's Nagarkurnool

Later in the day, while cooking some instant noodles for herself, she added the poisonous tomatoes to her food by mistake, as informed by Musa Devarshi, Sub Inspector of Malvani police. She further said that Rekha started vomiting soon after having the noodles and was shifted to the hospital by her husband. She died during treatment on Wednesday.