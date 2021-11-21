Aurangabad (Bihar): A woman, resident of Bhadua died at Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad, after administering the Covid vaccine. On hearing news, the kith and kin of the deceased rushed to the hospital and assaulted Dr Vikas Kumar, Deputy Superintendent, and other employees, including Dr Amrit Kumar, blaming them for her death.

The deceased was identified as Rinku Devi, wife of Jitendra Kumar Singh. The family members said her health deteriorated after taking the second dose of the vaccine. Therefore, her kin admitted her to Sadar Hospital, but she breathed her last while undergoing treatment. Kin of the deceased blamed the doctors for her death and alleged that she was not provided proper treatment, hence, she breathed her last.

While one of the doctors said that the woman died of a heart attack. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, but angry kith and kin of the deceased confronted the police. Later, SDPO Gautam Sharan Omi reached the hospital with a huge posse of the police force and pacified the angry family members.

Later, police registered a case and took up investigation.