Lakhisarai: A woman died after falling from a five-story building situated on Chittaranjan road in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Monday. Locals suspected murder as a couple of men were spotted in the building and loud noise was also heard before the incident. Locals also alleged ongoing prostitution in the building.

On information, police reached the spot, detained another woman residing in the same building, took the dead body into possession, and sent it for post-mortem. "We are trying to ascertain whether the woman has fallen from the building or something else happened. Regarding the same, a woman has been detained from the building. Eyewitnesses revealed that two men were spotted ahead of the woman's fall. We are conducting a detailed investigation” said Syed Imran Masood, ASP, Lakhisarai.

Locals were angered over the alleged prostitution going in the building and following the incident they locked the building and raised slogans against the administration.