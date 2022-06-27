Adilabad (Telangana): A woman delivered a baby boy in the bus of Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC). TSRTC MD Sajjanar offered a free bus pass to the newborn for a lifetime. The RTC bus became a hospital for a woman suffering from labour pains. The incident took place in the Adilabad district. Madavi Rathnala, a pregnant woman from Singarivada in Kinwat taluka of Maharashtra, was staying in Indravelli. On Sunday, she left for Adilabad with her family members.

The bus was stopped at Mankapur village in the Gudihatnur mandal by the driver when he came to know that Rathnala was suffering from labour pains. She gave birth to a baby boy in the RTC bus as there was no response from 108 ambulance. The driver turned the bus directly to the Gudihatnur Primary Health Centre. Doctors said that the mother and baby were fine after examining them.

RTC Divisional Manager Madhusudan and Depot Manager Vijay rushed to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the mother and newborn. The baby boy, who was born in the bus, will be given a free bus pass to travel in the RTC bus for free for the rest of his life,' said RTC MD Sajjanar. RTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and CMD Sajjanar congratulated the bus driver and conductor for taking the mother to the hospital safely.