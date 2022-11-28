Sirohi (Rajasthan): A pregnant woman travelling on Agra Fort Express delivered a baby boy in the S1 compartment with the help of railway hospital staff at Abu Road railway station on Sunday night. The woman, Gulfsha Bano, and her family members were proceeding to attend her brother-in-law's wedding in Rajasthani's Bharatpur. Ahead of Abu Road railway station, the woman complained of labour pains, following which the family members alerted the TTE, who informed RPF Abu Road.

Subsequently, a medical team was kept on standby at Abu Road railway station, and as the train reached the platform, a team of medical staff led by Dr Amrita Charan successfully conducted the delivery at 8.20 pm. After the delivery, the family felt relieved. Later, as the mother and newborn were doing well, the train departed for the destination.