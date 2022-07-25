Kaurali: A 25-year-old woman, gave birth to five babies at Bharat Hospital in Rajasthan's district Kaurali on Monday. Out of those, two have survived, while three others died because of pre-mature delivery.

The woman named Reshmi, wife of Ashraf Ali had given birth to three daughters and two sons through normal delivery. After the birth of the children, the woman is doing fine along with two children while three others didn't survive. "The woman has given birth to children after 7 years of her marriage," said sources.

Bharat Hospital director, Dr. Bharatlal Meena, and the gynecologist Asha Meena said, "The children were born in the 7 months of pregnancy, so it's premature delivery. We referred the children to the Intensive Care Unit of the Maternal and Child Unit Hospital in Karauli,"

While the compounder of the hospital, said that three children died during treatment, the rest of the two children have been referred to Jaipur through an ambulance for better treatment. At present, the condition of both the children is said to be fine.