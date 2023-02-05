Kaushambi: A woman bit off a robber's finger when he tried to assault her in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday. The woman tried to scream to raise an alarm but the robber shut her mouth with hand. She bit his finger off after which the robber fled the scene. Then she went to the police station along with the severed finger, the police said.

The aggrieved woman was identified as Nita Devi, wife of Srichand Raidas, and is a resident of Myohar village here. She filed a complaint at the Karari police station. A case is registered and further investigation is underway.

On Friday evening, while returning from the market, a robber attacked her. Though the robber decamped with her gold chain, silver anklets and Rs 4,000 cash, Devi gave a strong fight to him and plunged her teeth into his fingers. Before villagers could come to her rescue, the robber broke loose from her and fled the spot.

Circle Officer, Manjhanpur, Yogendra Krishna Narayan, said, "A woman came to the Karari police station with a severed finger. She said she was robbed by an unidentified miscreant. When the robber tried to cover her mouth to silence her, she bit his finger off." A case has been registered in this regard and the search for the accused is underway, said the police official.

Also read: Ludhiana: CCTV footage emerges of robber attacking woman with knife as she fights back