Lakhimpur(Uttar Pradesh): A woman cut off her lover's genitals at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The woman chopped off his genitals as he was trying to have affair with her daughter.

According to sources, Harishankar, a resident of Kamalapur, had a love affair with the woman. He used to visit a relative in Mahevaganj. The young man also had intimate relations with the woman. Meanwhile, he tried to have an affair with the woman's daughter. This thing went unnoticed by the woman for some time. However, when she came to know of it, she confronted him. When their dispute escalated, the angered woman cut off the genitals of the young man.

Also read: UP: Angry over lover affair, man gives contract to kill daughter; 3 arrested

When Harishankar reached the police station in a bleeding condition, he was sent for treatment. The youth was sent to the district hospital in Motipur. He was referred to Lucknow when his condition became critical.

On behalf of the victim youth, a complaint has been lodged against the woman in the police station. On behalf of the woman, a case of attempt to rape has been filed against Harishankar in Kotwali Sadar. "We have started a probe into the matter," police said.