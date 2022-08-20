Chandigarh (Punjab): A woman passenger (44) created a ruckus aboard a Dubai-bound plane at Chandigarh airport, resulting into the flight being delayed. According to airport sources. she kept a bag in front of the emergency gate of the plane and refused to remove it despite repeated requests from the crew.

They further revealed that the incident took place aboard flight number 6E55 on Friday evening. Apart from the crew members, other passengers also requested her to put her bag in the overhead luggage compartment. But she remained adamant.

Sources said that the crew members alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) adding that the CISF personnel made the woman deboard the plane along with her parents. Due to the commotion, the flight was delayed for about two hours. Finally, the flight took off at 7.40 pm ending the ordeal of passengers.