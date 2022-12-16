Visakhapatnam: A young woman here was arrested after she created a huge ruckus on the Beach Road on Wednesday night. She was found drinking alcohol in public and on being interrogated, she misbehaved with the police officials. A video of the commotion is doing the rounds on social media.

The woman was identified as M. Sreelatha (24) alias Ammu, a resident of the Old Dairy Farm area of the city. She allegedly abused the locals gathered there and even kicked ASI Satyanarayana. When a man named Govind tried to intervene, she hit him with a beer bottle, injuring his eye.

According to the police, the young woman was seen drinking alcohol near the YMCA on Beach Road around 11.30 pm. On conducting a breath analyzer test, she was found to be heavily intoxicated. The police suspect she had also smoked marijuana with cigarettes.

Female police officers were called after seeing the situation escalate. She was dropped at home at night and was taken into custody in the morning. Circle Inspector Korada Rama Rao said that a case has been registered under different sections for disrupting police duties, assault, use of abusive language, drinking alcohol in a public place, etc.