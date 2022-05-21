Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Anusuya Daisy Ernest, one of the police officers, who managed to survive the blast, spoke to ETV Bharat on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi's 31st death anniversary.

"On May 21, 1991, our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visited Sriperumbudur for the election campaign. At that time, I was working as a sub-inspector in a police station. At that time, I received a wireless notification to engage in security in Sriperumbudur. So, I went to the police station at 6 pm along with some female guards. There, I and my female guards were assigned to the women's sector," Anasuya said, adding that many women began reaching the venue.

"At that time, Nalini and Suba (I knew their names only later, of whom Nalini is still in jail) came. I told them to go and sit in front of the stage. But, they did not go and sat behind. They were looking at the stage and talking to themselves about something. I could not sense anything big. I was busy looking into the seating arrangements of the people who were supposed to attend the event."

Continuing further, she added, "Then, our SP informed us about a group of women standing near the stage, who were reluctant to move away from the place. So, I was trying to arrange some people, including the Mahila Congresswomen, who were standing near the stage, with a female guard named Chandra. At that moment, three people, Tanu (human bomb), photographer Haribabu and Sivarasan, who were behind the stage, came forward."

"Tanu had a sandalwood garland in her hand. Sivarasan looked like a Journalist. He (Sivarasan) did not speak. They immediately went and stood with the Congress volunteers. Of these, only photographer Haribabu went to another spot," she added.

"Then, Pradeep Lee, who was the DSP, ordered me and female guard Chandra to control the women. So, in the line of women there, I was standing first and female guard Chandra was standing last. Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi arrived at the venue and he was being felicitated with shawls by the men gathered there. Later, when he approached the women's area, he was surrounded by a large crowd. So, I was pushing them back," Anusuya recalls, adding that Rajiv Gandhi had then stopped her and told her not to push the people away.

The very next moment, as soon as Rajiv Gandhi stepped forward, the bomb exploded. Anusuya recalled, "I lost my consciousness. The only thing I remembered was that I was dead. But, for the next few seconds when I opened my eyes, there were bodies scattered around. My uniform was burnt. Everyone I saw alive became a corpse. Then, when I tried to lift my head, I could not do it."

She then said that Sub-Inspector Rajendran, who was nearby, ran and picked her up. But by then, her pants were on fire and her forearm got twisted and was seen hanging with blood dripping all over. Later, I was rushed to the hospital, she says.

"While there, the CBI and the CBCID conducted an investigation. I returned home from the hospital three months later. Following this, I joined the service at the same police station. I still have pellets in many parts including my eyes and chest."

What do you think of Perarivalan's release?

"Unfortunately, there is no legislature or court for the victims. Everyone thinks that he was in jail for many years, but nine guards were killed. Innocent civilians were injured and some were killed due to his act. No one took this into account. I was permanently disabled. The former Prime Minister of our country was assassinated. Many of the victims' mothers, fathers, children and relatives lost family breadwinners. In particular, the death of a female guard caused her 2-year-old child to become mentally ill and eventually died," she laments.