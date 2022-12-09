New Delhi: A woman and her paramour were arrested for strangulating her 40-year-old husband to death in Mandawali locality of East Delhi. On the fateful day, the woman daily wager and her lover arranged a liquor party with the victim and when the latter became tipsy, they carried out their alleged murderous plan.

Giving information about the incident, East Delhi DCP Amrutha Guguloth, said, "The arrested accused have been identified as Hema and Sachin. Both were daily wagers. On Sunday night, a 40-year-old man Suresh was brought to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in an unconscious state. However, doctor told that Suresh had died before brought to the hospital."

With the help of Dupatta and curtains, the accused strangulated Suresh. The doctors after conducting the post-mortem examination concluded it was not a 'natural death' but the patient died due to strangulation. Moreover, marks of injuries were also seen in neck, stomach, chest and skull portions of the deceased, they said.

Based on post-mortem report, the police added stringent sections of the IPC and converted the case into murder. Earlier, Hema was not co-operating with the police when she was grilled in connection with Suresh's death. She was feigning ignorance and also refused to join the investigation on the pretext that she was unwell.

But the post-mortem report lifted the veil from the murder mystery. Besides, Suresh's son and his neighbour who brought the deceased to the hospital also hinted to the police that Hema and Sachin were behind the killing. Hence the post-mortem report and confession of Suresh's son and his neighbour helped police in cracking the case. Finally, both the accused were arrested and sent to jail.