Dhanbad: A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide over a superstitious belief in the Vidyasagar Colony of Nirsa police station area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Devi, who was living in a rented house with her son in the residence of Sahin Sharma in the locality. She was found hanging in a room late last night. The husband of the deceased, Raju Kumar Chauhan is working in ITBP and at present, he is posted in Uttarakhand.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. The 8-year-old son of the deceased, Anand Chauhan said that after having dinner, his mother was talking to a Tantrik Baba on a video call while he was in another room. When Anand suddenly entered his mother's room, he was shocked to see his mother hanging and started screaming loudly.

Hearing the screams of the child, other tenants and landlords living in the neighborhood came running and saw that Sangeeta was hanging from the noose. The landlord and other tenants immediately informed the family members of the deceased. The relatives of the deceased reached and hurriedly brought her down, but by then she had breathed her last. Later, the police also went to that Tantrik's house, but he went missing.

After confiscating the mobile of the deceased, police said, "We will be extracting the call details to find out what transpired between the unidentified Tantrik and the deceased," police added. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased said that the deceased committed suicide while talking on a video call. The police made a lot of efforts to open the mobile of the deceased but the mobile was locked so seeking the help of cyber crime police to unlock it.