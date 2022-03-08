Noida: A 31-year-old woman committed suicide as she was depressed after failing to clear the Union Public Service Commission examination. The woman jumped from the 26th floor of her flat in Noida's Sector 104 on Tuesday. On getting information about the incident, the concerned police officials reached the spot, took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem. Simultaneously, the police began the investigation in the matter.

The deceased is been identified as Kumari Nikita Singh, daughter of Rajesh Singh who was staying with her family members. Nikita was preparing for UPSC after quitting the post of assistant manager in a public bank. As per her family, she was under a lot of stress after not being able to clear the competitive exam. On Tuesday morning, she jumped from the bathroom window of her flat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said they were looking into the matter with every possible angle and soon family members will also be questioned.

