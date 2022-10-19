Malkangiri: A woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after an argument with her husband over a smartphone at MPV 14 in Kalimela block of Malkangiri district on Tuesday. According to reports, Kanai of the village had married Jyoti a year back. Soon after it, Kanai bought a smartphone for Jyoti on a monthly EMI basis.

However, he had not informed Jyoti about the finance. Following payment of all installments, an employee of the finance company visited his house for signature on a document, during which Jyoti came to know about the purchase of the mobile phone on EMI. As Mandal was absent, Jyoti came to know about the EMI.

Later, when her husband returned home, Jyoti had an argument with him and consumed poison. The condition of Mandal also deteriorated as he was disturbed by her act and fell unconscious. He is said to be critical now. Both of them were admitted to the district headquarters hospital where Jyoti was declared dead.

"My wife asked me to buy an expensive phone. But as I didn't have money, I bought the phone in finance without telling her. But after she came to know about it, there was an argument between us. Then she tried to commit suicide," Kanai had said.