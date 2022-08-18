Hoshiarpur(Punjab): A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her daughter at her home at Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday evening. The deceased woman also attempted to kill her 9-year-old son but he managed to save himself.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh said Vidya Devi, wife of Kulwinder Singh, had been living at the local Focal Point here.

According to sources, the woman was mentally disturbed and depressed. The woman was depressed and had been taking treatment for the last two years. On Tuesday evening, her husband was out at work and she was at home with her son and daughter. She blindfolded and tied the hands of her nine-year-old daughter Rachna and son Navraj Singh.

She then allegedly threw her daughter into the water tank on the roof. Before hanging herself, Vidya Devi also hanged her son with another ceiling hook in the room, said police. However, Navraj somehow untied the rope and also opened his blindfold. He saw his mother hanging from the ceiling. The boy also took out his sister's body from the water tank.

"The bodies of both, the mother and the daughter, have been sent to the local government hospital for autopsy," said the DSP. (With agency inputs)