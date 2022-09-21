Sitamarhi(Bihar): In an unfortunate incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was burnt after she resisted a rape attempt in Bihar's Sitamarhi. The victim died today in the burns unit at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). The accused has some disputes with the girl's father, police sources said.

The victim in her dying declaration before a Magistrate and Ahiyapur police said, "Even after my death, I will definitely get justice. The enmity was with my father, so why did he do this to me." While the victim's father admitted to some disputes with the accused.

On August 29, five accused forcibly picked up the girl from her house and tried to rape her. When the minor protested, the miscreants first poured acid on her, then poured kerosene oil and set the girl on fire, said police sources.

After that, they threw the girl into a nearby pit. After getting information, police rushed to the spot and admitted the girl to the SKMCH in Muzaffarpur in a very critical condition, where the victim succumbed while undergoing treatment today.