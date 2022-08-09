Mathura (UP): A man was set on fire by his wife due to a mutual dispute in Meena Nagar Colony under the Kosikala police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Monday, Kosikala police station head, Anuj Kumar said.

According to sources, the husband died on Tuesday in a Delhi hospital. The deceased has been identified as Chaman Prakash and a case has been registered under IPC Section 302 on the basis of a complaint by Chaman's family. Sources said there was a dispute between Chaman and his wife, Rekha on suspicion of illicit relations.

Also read: Man set on fire for flashing private parts in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh

Due to this, the couple used to fight every day. On Monday, there was a dispute once again between the husband and wife and after that, Rekha sprinkled petrol on her husband and set him on fire. The police have started a probe into the matter.