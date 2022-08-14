Gaya: A shocking incident has come to light in the Gaya district of Bihar on Saturday. While two children have been allegedly murdered, their mother was buried alive on the banks of the Morhar river in Sherghati police station area of the district.

Locals said that on Saturday morning villagers spotted the top of a woman's head peeping out of the sand near the river bank. Suspecting foul play, they raised an alarm and soon more people gathered at the spot and dug out the woman identified as Devanti Devi, a resident of Dumrao village of Banke Bazar police station area.

After regaining consciousness the woman started to look for her two children and said that she left home to go to her brother's residence on the occasion of rakhi at around 4 am on Friday. Devanti further alleged that on her way back an auto-rickshaw driver fraudulently convinced her to get on board with her children.

" After sometime four more youths came there. They threw my two daughters from Sherghati bridge into the Morhar river and gagged me. Then I fell unconscious. When I came to my senses I saw villagers had dug me out of the sand," she said. However, the police are not convinced by her statement. Sherghati Police Station Officer Rajkishore Prasad that the bodies of the girl children have been recovered from the river but the woman was found alive.

" The matter looks suspicious. The woman will also be questioned. At present, she has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Prime facie it seems that the two girls have been murdered. The bodies of the girls have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The investigation is going on," said Prasad