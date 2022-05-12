Ramanagara (Karnataka): A road accident revealed the chilling crime involving the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Karnataka.

On Tuesday night, police were informed of an accident that took place Ramanagara town, around 40 kilometres from Bengaluru. Two of the accused were transporting a woman's body on a two wheeler when the vehicle skidded. A passerby informed night-patrolling cops about the accident in front of the district administration office. When cops rushed to the spot, they found two youths standing next to the scooter with injuries and a woman lying motionless.

The accused told the police that the woman had fallen off the bike and died in the accident. However, post-mortem confirmed that the woman had died 12 hours before the accident. The deceased was identified as Soumya, a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru. Police arrested the accused Durga, Raghu, Vinod, and Nagaraju and are searching for a fifth accused Abhi.

The deceased girl and Durga, according to the police officials, were friends. "Soumya had been staying at Durga's house for the past six months. A few days ago, Soumya had allegedly stolen money and jewellery from Durga's home. She had taken a loan from someone who was now visiting Durga's home demanding the money. Angered by the theft in her own house and from the pestering lender, Durga thrashed Soumya throughout the day on Monday. By the end of the day, Soumya died," Ramanagara SP Santhosh said.

Panicked Durga informed her husband Raghu who in turn contacted his friends Abhi, Vinod, and Nagaraju. Together, they conspired to throw Soumya's body down a river from a bridge near Srirangapatna. According to the SP, Raghu, Durga, and Abhi had left on two separate bikes, while Nagaraju and Vinod had left Ramanagara from Bangalore with Soumya's body.

The bike skidded as they were going to dispose off the body following which the police came to know about the murder. Durga and her husband Raghu were absconding but the police were able to track them to their friends' house in Channapatna where they were arrested. The search for Abhi continues. A case has been registered at Ramanagar Town Police Station.

Also read: Mystery shrouds youth's murder in Uttarakhand's Haridwar