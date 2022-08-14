Purnia: The body of a woman, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, was recovered inside a closed room in the Purnea district of Bihar. According to police, the incident took place recently in the Prabhat Colony under Kehat Police Station limits in the district. Police said that the deceased, Kalyani Kumari, wife of Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Badhari in the Bikothi Police Station area. They also said that Kalyani used to work at a pathological laboratory adding that for the last one-and-a-half months she was living in a rented accommodation in the Prabhat Colony area while her husband stayed at another place.

Kalyani's roommate Anshu Kumari said that a few days ago when she came to the room she found that it was locked. When she opened the door, Anshu found Kalyani lying in a pool of blood on the floor. On receiving information about the incident, police personnel from the Kehat Police Station reached the spot.

According to police sources, a metal pan used in making homemade bread has been recovered from the spot. They further revealed that investigators are suspecting that it was Kalyani's husband, who beat her to death with the metal pan, adding that he is currently absconding. Police said that the victim's husband Neeraj Kumar's mobile was switched off.

Speaking to the media, DSP Surendra Kumar Saroj said that the deceased is survived by a four-year-old daughter. He also said that a month ago, the child was taken away by her grandfather. "There is a possibility of murder here. Videography of the body is being done. The friend of the deceased informed police about the murder. The case is being investigated," the DSP said.