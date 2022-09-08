Garhwa(Jharkhand): A woman was almost stripped after being labelled a witch and was beaten up naked in Jharkhand's Garhwah while her husband and daughters became targets when they attempted to intervene. Sources said the mob was led by an elected ward member.

The civic body member Amarnath Oraon allegedly mounting pressure on the family to keep the incident which happened on Monday under the wraps. However, the family has knocked on the doors of the police who in turn have registered a case and have arrested a duo in connection with the incident.

On September 5, a group of 11 led by Amarnath barged into the victim's residence at 9pm. The group began beating the woman accusing her to be a witch despite her denying it. They also tore her clothes in the process. Her family members too received sound thrashings when they sought the group to leave her alone.

The victim charged that the group wanted to keep the issue under the wraps and to deal it through their local kangaroo court. In one such meeting, she was advised against going to the cops. The victims who kept it to themselves for the past two days mustered up courage and reported the incident to police.

Based on the woman's complaint, Jharkhand police have registered a case and are investigating. Two of the attackers including Amarnath involved in the attack have been arrested in this connection. "We are investigating the incident. We have arrested two persons involved in the attack," said a senior police official.